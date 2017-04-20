Every Summer blockbuster of 2017 and when to watch them

It’s that time of year when epic action movies and assorted popcorn fodder hit the big screen.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

If a raccoon and a tree can save the galaxy, anyone can…

Out: 28 April

Directed by: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel

Earth-born space rogue Peter Quill returns with his rag-tag bunch of unlikely intergalactic saviours, to face a new threat.

This time the secret of Quill’s parentage is on the agenda, and some mouthwatering veteran action stars are along for the ride.

The use of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ in previews suggests another irresistible pop and rock soundtrack too.

Alien: Covenant

Out: 12 May

Directed by: Ridley Scott

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride

This latest entry in Ridley Scott’s Xenomorph series revolves around colony ship Covenant, and its mission to a remote region of the galaxy in search of an uncharted utopia (clue: it’s not so serene).

The crew includes android Walter: similar to David, the prototype who was part of the doomed Prometheus crew.

Pirates of the Carribean Salazar’s Revenge

Out: 26 May

Directed by: Joachim Rønning, Espen Sandberg

Starring: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush Captain Jack Sparrow is back.

Again. This time an old foe of his is hunting down the Black Pearl; seeking to slay every single pirate who sails the seven seas.

In order to defeat his rival, Jack must find the mythical Trident of Poseidon. He is accompanied on his new adventure by the cursed Henry Turner, and Carina Smyth, an astronomer.

Baywatch

Out: 29 May

Directed by: Seth Gordon

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario

The popular ’90s TV series gets rebooted as a buddy cop movie of sorts.

Expect a comedic, self-referential and ‘adult-themed’ approach as macho lifeguard Mitch Buchanan teams up with former athlete Matt Brody.

Despite their personality clashes, they must defeat a dastardly drug trafficker and save the day. Original stars are expected to cameo too.

Wonder Woman

Out: 2 June

Directed by: Patty Jenkins

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen

DC’s superhero stable kicks properly into gear with a standalone outing for the warrior superhero.

At the outbreak of the First World War, Amazon princess Diana meets American soldier Steve Trevor – who tells her about the horrifying conflict.

Disturbed by what she hears, Diana picks up her sword and shield and prepares to battle.

The Mummy

Out: 9 June

Directed by: Alex Kurtzman

Starring: Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella,

Annabelle Wallis The classic tale of an evil Ancient Egyptian mummy resurrected and wreaking havok gets a new reboot.

This time with a female undead villain – and Tom Cruise on leading man duties. As this is an attempt to kick-start a new ‘Monsters’ cinematic universe, brace yourselves for Russell Crowe in an interesting role too.

Spiderman: Homecoming

Out: 7 July

Directed by: Jon Watts

Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya

Yes, it’s another Spider-Man reboot. But this is the first time Marvel have been allowed to get hands-on with the superhero for a full feature film.

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, we catch up with a fresh-faced 15 year old Peter Parker as he struggles with his superpowers. Michael Keaton is on villain duties as The Vulture. Birdman jokes are inevitable.

War for the Planet of the Apes

Out: 14 July

Directed by: Matt Reeves

Starring: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn

The first two Planet Of The Apes prequels were surprisingly strong.

This third outing sees Andy Serkis return to impressive performance capture duties as Caesar. This time his apes are locked in a bitter struggle against an army of humans; leading the heroic primate down a darker path.

Dunkirk

Out: 21 July

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh

Christopher Nolan’s epic Oscar-bid centres on one of the darkest yet most defiant passages for the Allies in the Second World War.

Surrounded by the German army in Northern France, British forces contend with all manner of heart-pounding havoc as they await evacuation from the beach at Dunkirk.

Starring an array of homegrown talent – and One Direction’s Harry Styles – this is a story of survival, pure and simple.

The Dark Tower

Out: 18 August

Directed by: Nikolaj Arcel

Starring: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor

Stephen King’s epic fantasy series finally makes the transition to the big screen.

Though rather than a direct adaptation, this will be something of a sequel/spin-off story. Idris Elba steps into the iconic shoes of sci-fi gunslinger Roland, while Matthew McConaughey is his nefarious nemesis: the man in black.