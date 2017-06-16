Everything you need to know as Edinburgh Airport named ‘among worst in world’

Edinburgh Airport has been named as one of the worst in the world according to a study from AirHelp, but how accurate is the study?

We take a look at some of the industry standard data to see if Edinburgh Airport really deserves its lowly ranking.

What has happened?

US-based flight flight delay compensation firm AirHelp has ranked Edinburgh as the fifth worst in the world and the airport aren’t happy. AirHelp used numbers of cancelled or delayed flights from their own database, passenger reviews and social media feedback as criteria but the airport are disputing their findings.

Why are the airport unhappy?

The airport say they don’t recognise the figures given or agree with how they are presented. They say passengers and airlines that use the airport are the best judges of their performance.

So doesn’t Edinburgh have a problem with delayed flights?

Yes, it does. The latest CAA figures show more than one on four (26.9 percent) of flights at the airport are delayed longer than 15 minutes. What is important to remember is that the airport is not solely responsible for these. Delayed and cancelled flights can be the fault of the airport, and example being baggage handling problems; the airline, such as missing staff or neither, like unexpected, extreme weather. 12.34m passengers passed through Edinburgh’s terminals in 2016, so a number of factors can have an impact.

Who are the biggest culprits among the airlines?

AirHelp also ranked airlines according to how many of their flights were delayed, quality of service and how well they processed compensation claims. The only carrier in the worst ten globally to fly in and out of Edinburgh is Ryanair, at fifth worst.

What other problems have been identified?

In short, passenger feedback. Aside from flight delay numbers, AirHelp looked at reviews from travellers and experts posted on the Skytrax website, a UK-based independent air travel customer forum. In ranking airports, AirHelp also looked at social media feedback - analysing 136,644 English-language tweets from flyers.