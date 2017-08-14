Ex-Hibs player Chris Killen sex assault sentencing delayed

Sentencing of former footballer Chris Killen for a sex attack on a young woman as she slept in her bed has been delayed.

The ex-Manchester City and Celtic player admitted a single charge of sexual assault shortly before he was due to go on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, on June 21, having earlier pleaded not guilty.

He was due to be sentenced on Monday at the same court but the case has been re-listed for Tuesday.