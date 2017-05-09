Ex-Hibs star Lewis Horner facing ban over betting charges

Former Hibs starlet Lewis Horner has been hauled in by the SFA after betting against his own team.

Some of the bets were allegedly placed in the 2011/2012 season when the defender was still under contract at Easter Road but out on loan at East Stirlingshire.

Horner, now at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, could face a ban if the Scottish Football Association uphold the complaint.

In a statement issued by his club, Horner admits to a gambling addiction and talks of his “embarrassment” over the charges.

“Upon speaking to Lewis he informed us that he had previously suffered from problems with gambling; for which he had sought professional help,” reads the statement.

“Lewis regrets that, having previously received counselling with regard to his addiction, he did not ask for further help sooner.

“He is very contrite and is extremely embarrassed to have brought this upon both himself and the club.

“Whilst it is disappointing, he has fully cooperated with the club in this matter and we will offer him all the support possible in dealing with this.

“The matter is still under review and, until such time as that is complete, neither the club or player will be making any further comment.”

The SFA complaint against Horner alleges he placed 12 wagers in the 2011/12 season, including two accumulators featuring bets against his own club, thought to be East Stirlingshire.

And this season he is accused of placing 343 bets, including one accumulator with Caley Thistle to lose.

Players in Scotland are prohibited from betting on any football match under SFA rules.

Recent high-profile cases include former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton’s well-publicised discretions.

He was charged by the SFA in October last year with placing 44 bets on football matches while playing for the Ibrox outfit.

In January, Barton accepted a misconduct charge by the English FA over betting breaches after being accused of placing more than 1,200 bets on the game over the past decade.

The former England international requested a personal hearing amid the prospect of a lengthy.

And in February 2015, former Stoke stopper Steve Simonsen was banned for two games by the SFA after being found guilty of betting on 55 games while at Rangers.

