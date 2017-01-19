Ex-Hibs striker Garry O’Connor barred from St Andrew Square store

Former Scotland and Hibs striker Garry O’Connor has been banned from a department store after he was arrested for allegedly stealing designer clothes.

Harvey Nichols in St Andrews Square, Edinburgh

The 33-year-old appeared in court yesterday charged with stealing clothes from Harvey Nichols store in Edinburgh on November 11 last year.

O’Connor was given bail at the hearing at the Justice of the Peace Court in Edinburgh after the case was continued without plea.

While bail for the former Hibs striker was not opposed, a condition was placed which prevented O’Connor from entering the store. .

Garry O’Connor started his career at Hibs and scored 46 goals for the club, making 16 appearances for Scotland.