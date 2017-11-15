Examiners set to strike across Edinburgh on day of new driving tests

Aspiring drivers in the Capital wanting to take full advantage of the new driving test will be forced to wait with examiners preparing to strike.

The Public and Commercial Service union (PCS) said up to 2,000 of its members will take part in the walkout, warning that thousands of driving tests will be affected.

An overtime ban and work to rule will also be held from November 23, which the union said could lead to last minute cancellations of tests across Scotland, England and Wales.

The strikes are destined to affect tests in Edinburgh and the Lothians planned for early next month.

The union said examiners were being told to work longer, harder and for no extra pay when the new tests are introduced.

Under the new testing structure, learner drivers will no longer have to perform the ‘reverse around a corner’ and 'three-point turn' manoeuvres.

Following directions from a satellite navigation system and answering a vehicle safety question while driving are two of the additions to testing.