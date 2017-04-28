‘Fairies’ leave special wedding gift for Edinburgh couple

NEWLYWEDS were treated to a special surprise after a stranger left them a cash gift.

Jed and Charlotte Case, from Edinburgh, went for a walk while on their honeymoon in Skye – after parking their car with “just married” written on the bumper.

But when the returned they found a handwritten note and £10 left on their windscreen.

The message read: “Here’s to a (small) round of drinks, a good time in Skye and a great life together.”

Mr Case said: “We went for a walk and came back to the car where Charlotte noticed something on the windscreen.

“Amazingly, some very kind fairies had noticed our ‘just married’ sign and left the note with money inside, underneath our windscreen wiper.

“I was blown away to be honest, at first I thought it was a parking ticket. I looked around the car park but couldn’t see anyone to thank. We got back in the car and went for drink in the Old Inn in Carbost.

“We’ll always be able to tell the honeymoon story of the fairies who gave us the most unforgettable wedding present.”