Family of Benidorm hotel fall woman hopes photographer has clues about her death

The family of a Scottish woman who died after falling from a hotel window in Spain are trying to find the person who took a photo of her body.

Kirsty Maxwell died on 29 April while on holiday in Benidorm.

Her family this week travelled to the Spanish resort in search of answers about how she died.

A photograph of the 27-year-old’s body lying beside a swimming pool was published by Spanish media.

Now her husband, parents and brother are trying to find the photographer in the hope they can offer clues about her death.

Mrs Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, married in September last year.

Her husband Adam said: “We need to find out who that person was who took the photograph and ask them if they have anymore information.”