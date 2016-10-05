Family pay tribute to Midlothian crash victim

The family of a grandmother who died in a car crash in Midlothian at the weekend, have paid tribute to their “devoted” loved one.

Irene Robson, 68, from Peebles, died after her red Honda Jazz was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Zafira on the A6094 between Leadburn and Howgate shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

The incident also claimed the life of a 41-year-old man, who was the driving a Vauxhall.

Irene’s family issued a statement through Police Scotland.

It read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Irene.

“It has come as a great shock to us all and we’re grateful for the messages of condolences from friends.

“Irene was a devoted wife, mother, granny, daughter, sister, auntie and good friend to many.

“She will be sadly missed by all.”

Police are continuing with their enquiries into the collision and are particularly keen to speak to those who stopped at the scene immediately after the collision itself.