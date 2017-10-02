Family’s delight as work begins on new room for brave Lyle

A MOTHER whose son has an inoperable double brain tumour has said she “can’t thank everyone enough” as work gets started on a new bedroom and wetroom for her brave two-year-old.

Lyndsey Cornet’s son Lyle has undergone months of gruelling treatment following his diagnosis in February last year and requires round the clock care from both his parents.

But thanks to a tireless fundraising campaign, Lyle will soon be able to enjoy a brand new room custom designed to help his parents with his care.

The new facilities will be built on the ground floor of Lyle’s family home so that his parents no longer have to carry him up and down the stairs, a perilous route when the youngster is prone to seizures.

Ms Cornet, 25, said work had now got underway and that, if all goes to plan, the extension would be complete in the second week of December.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” she said.

“When I have not needed to ask for help before it’s really hard to accept help [but] I can’t thank everyone enough.

“We have had loads of people who I have met through Lyle’s journey who are absolutely friends for life. Some of the building guys have become close to Lyle. They came in as strangers and now they are like neighbours.

“They aren’t just workmen, they are like family now.”

So far Lyle’s family, who live in Loanhead, have raised around £65,000 to fund the extension.

But Ms Cornet said they need to secure another £25,000 to complete the work.

She said a number of fundraisers were in the pipeline, with workmen from Central Home Development – the firm spearheading the build – also getting involved.

“The company has been brilliant,” said Ms Cornet.

“They have stepped in and they are going to try and help with fundraising – one of them is doing a 12-hour boxing challenge.

“To be on one level will be brilliant for everything.

“I can’t explain how happy we are.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic with everyone who has helped with fundraising.

“I just can’t thank everyone enough for what they are doing.”

It is hoped the new facilities will make a world of difference, with Ms Cornet previously describing the difficulties currently faced when caring for Lyle.

“I can’t stress enough how much we need this extension built,” she said previously.

“Without it we are confined downstairs with no bedroom or toilet. It isn’t safe to carry him upstairs where he can take seizures and be unsafe.”

Lyle’s older brother, Chris, had a benign tumour removed in 2015. His grandfather Bruce Hay – who played 23 rugby internationals for Scotland between 1975 and 1982 – died of a brain tumour aged 57 in 2007.

The youngster’s story has touched hearts all over the city, with well-meaning residents across Edinburgh coming forward to help.

Earlier this year Lyndsay Fraser, 30, from Meadowbank, pulled together a team of five runners to take on the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Run on April 23 to help Ms Cornet reach her target.

To follow Lyle’s story, or for details about how to make a donation, search for #Teamlyle on Facebook.

