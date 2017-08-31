Family who fell victim to cemetery fraud tells of anguish

A FAMILY who fell victim to William Henderson’s campaign of deceit have described their anguish upon discovering he buried their mother under an access path.

Henderson - known to many as “Willie” - appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court this morning and pleaded guilty to one count of fraud in relation to his time at Mount Vernon cemetery.

The former cemetery superintendent admitted to selling forged burial deeds for cash in hand, with his criminal activity also including him misselling burial plots.

This typically involved him identifying and selling space in the cemetery to use for burials, for example unused space under access paths.

However two cases involved “over burial”, where grieving families were sold plots believing them to be empty when in fact they already contained a deceased person.

One of the families affected was that of Rose Walker, who was buried at the cemetery in 2013 after passing away from kidney failure at the age of 86.

However it was only after her funeral that her family realised Henderson had issued them with a bogus burial deed, and that their mother had in fact been buried under an access path.

Dot Fraser, one of Rose’s daughters, said it had not been immediately obvious because it had by chance been snowing on the day of her mother’s funeral.

She said: “When we go now it’s quite clearly an access path.

“My mum certainly isn’t the only grave in the access path, there’s a number that you can see that are dotted right along the access path round the peace circle.

“I suggest that these are the graves that Willie Henderson has organised. It’s not a natural area within the graveyard.”

Dot, 63, explained she had never met Henderson herself but had been told by all who met him that he was pleasant and helpful.

• READ MORE: Cemetery worker guilty of misselling burial plots

But she added: “He might be very helpful and very pleasant but these offences have taken place over a lengthy period of time, carefully planned, he’s earned a lot of money.

“He’s earned a lot of money on the back of people when they are at their lowest point.

“People are grieving for their family members and he’s got right in there and saw an opportunity. He’s taken advantage of people at their very lowest stage.”

Her sister, Frances Corbett, said one of the most distressing aspects was the question of whether or not their 96-year-old father, who is still alive, would be able to be buried in the same plot.

“We had to wait for the Archdiocese to probe [the] grave to find out if there was enough space to go in,” she said.

“They got back to us saying that would be possible so that was a big weight off our shoulders.”

Frances said it was clear Henderson had “no morals whatsoever” and that he had caused a great deal of stress for all the family.

It was the pair’s younger sister, who did not want to be named, who helped make the burial arrangements and was told by Henderson that a double lair would be available.

Dot explained: “[She] actually met with Willie and gave him cash and that was important, it had to be cash. It was about £650.

“It wasn’t until much later until after the police informed us about Willie Henderson that [she] opened the deed and found out that it was a piece of rubbish actually.

“It had the wrong date on it - it was dated before my mum died, it was obviously a photocopy.

“She carries a lot of guilt about not seeing at the time.”