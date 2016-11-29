Fans face police searches ahead of Hearts v Rangers clash

Police in Edinburgh have urged fans to attend the Hearts v Rangers game in plenty of time, with searches to be carried out before entry to the ground.

The Premiership tie, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday, November 30 is expected to be a sell-out.

To ensure the safety of all those in attendance, police will have a high visibility presence in and around the ground and will assist stewarding staff in carrying out searches to fans entering the stadium.

Fans travelling from outside Edinburgh are reminded that officers will be enforcing the city’s drinking by-laws and have reminded fans that the consumption of alcohol in the street will not be permitted.

Chief Inspector Mark Rennie, Local Area Commander for Edinburgh City Centre, said: “This will be the first time that Rangers have visited Tynecastle since their promotion to the Scottish Premiership last season and we anticipate a significant support for both teams.

“Those travelling from outside Edinburgh are advised to leave in plenty of time to avoid traffic congestion in the west of the city.

“Ensuring the safety of all those who will attend the match is our priority and it’s essential that supporters act in a responsible manner that does not put themselves or others at risk.

“As such flares, alcohol and items which could cause harm if thrown are strictly forbidden from being brought inside the ground and if you are found in possession of any of these items you will not get to see the match and are likely to face arrest and prosecution.

“This is one of the most exciting fixtures of the Scottish football calander and we want both sets of fans to enjoy the game in the proper spirit.”