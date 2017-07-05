Fans given chance to meet The Vamps in Edinburgh at album launch

Fans of The Vamps will be able to meet the band when they sign copies of their latest album in Edinburgh.

The signing event will be held at HMV in Ocean Terminal on July 18.

There will be four varieties of ‘Night & Day’ available; the Brad, Connor, James and Tristan editions. Each version contains extra, exclusive tracks that are not made available on the other versions.

To get all of the tracks, customers will need to buy all four albums.

The album, featuring 10 new songs plus a live London DVD download launches on July 14th and is available to pre-order.

Signings in Edinburgh will take place at 5pm at HMV Edinburgh Ocean Terminal.

The event will be restricted to wristband holders only. 400 wristbands will be made available from the day of release with purchase of any version of the album, limited to one wristband per person.