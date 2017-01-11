Fans given chance to win a Valentines Day date with Idris Elba

Idris Elba has given fans the chance to win a date with him on Valentines Day, all in the name of charity.

The award-winning actor is raising funds for an initiative dedicated to ensuring schoolgirls in Sierra Leone receive equal access to education by offering fans a chance to win an evening with him.

In the video for the W.E Can Lead iniative, Idris even talks about his ideal night with the lucky winner saying: “We’ll get things started off with cocktails or perhaps champagne. And once we’re feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires: Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu. That’s an African dish. … And for dessert, you can have whatever you want and I mean, whatever you want.”

A $10 donation gets entrants 100 entries. For more details visit the Omaze website.