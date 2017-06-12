Fans react to ‘awful’ Dirty Dancing 2017 remake

Fans of the original Dirty Dancing, featuring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer grey, have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the widely panned remake.

The film aired last night on Channel 5 and features Nicole Scherzinger and Abigail Breslin, it has since garnered a negative response from both critics and fans.

X Factor Judge and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger also obtained injuries working on the set of the ABC remake of the 1987 classic.

Ms Scherzinger told media of the physical injuries from rehearsals, “I have a of of scars all over my feet. The blisters are just callused over.”

The singer told Hollywoodlife.com that she didn’t enjoy filming the remake citing a lack of creative control as her primary reason.

The film currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 20% from critics and 15% from viewers.

#DirtyDancing2017 was soon trending on Twitter with one user writing: “The Dirty Dancing 2017 remake of the amazing original film is an absolute abomination”

Another wrote: “Dirty Dancing 2017 has been on mere minutes and I HATE IT!!!”

Others poked fun at the film from ABC branding it ‘awful’, others said: “I hope there’s a Helpline number to ring after this finishes coz I’ve been traumatised!”

The music and the dancing was also criticised with one users stating that it looked like an “elementary school talent show routine”