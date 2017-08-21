FAQs: What you need to know about the Queensferry Crossing opening

It’s been one of the most anticipated construction works in Scottish history, costing over £1.35 billion to open.

But finally, in a matter of weeks, the public will have access to the Queensferry Crossing.

Picture; Transport Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know about the development and the roadworks that will be in place ahead of the opening.

Q. When will the Queensferry Crossing open to traffic?

A. The Crossing will open on August 30th. All road traffic will use the Queensferry Crossing on 30 and 31 August. During that period the Forth Road Bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians only.

Q. What will happen during the opening celebrations and walking trips?

Picture; Transport Scotland.

A. During the opening celebrations, all traffic will use Forth Road Bridge from 1 to 6 September. The Queensferry Crossing will open on the 7th once again.

Q. When will the Queensferry Crossing become a motorway?

A. The Queensferry Crossing will become a motorway and the Forth Road Bridge will become a public transport corridor in late October, early November. The date has not yet been announced.

Q. What can we expect on the 1-6 September

A. On these dates all traffic will use the Forth Road Bridge. The routes to the bridge will remain the same as they were before 30 August.

Q. Will any routes be closed?

A. On August 30-31 the Forth Road Bridge will be closed with the new Queensferry route open to all. The A904 will also be open. The Forth Road Bridge and the route from Echline Junction to Edinburgh, as well as the M9 will be shut. Similar practices will be in place on September 7,

Q. When will I find out about any more diversions

A. Diversions will be clearly marked, as well as any speed limits, Updates will be on https://www.theforthbridges.org and on the Forth Bridges social media accounts.