Festival celebrates classic cars

CLASSIC car enthusiasts were out in force at the 1960s themed Ingliston Revival Festival at the weekend.

The event, which took place on Friday and Saturday, was a celebration of the halcyon days of Ingliston Racing Circuit – and featured the first competition seen on the infamous track in 23 years.

Ethan Galloway (4.5) in a Peel P50 car. Picture; Greg Macvean

The family-friendly event took place at the Royal Highland Centre and some of the UK’s top vintage and classic cars were out in force to help bring the historic track back to life.

The weekend marked the first competition on the track since 1994, with visitors getting the chance to see cars from the circuits’ heyday competing against the clock.

The day also offered an interactive motorsport area and simulators, a vintage fun fair, retail village, a classic stunt show and the Jim Clark Museum.

There was also a campsite, with food and drink outlets, including the Revival Bar, just a stone’s throw away where guests relaxed while listening to live, local music from the 60s and 70s, adding to the festival atmosphere.

Sandy Bloomer, event director of the Ingliston Revival Festival said he hoped that motoring fans “old and new” enjoyed experiencing the track coming back to life.

He added: “We are thrilled to be back after the success of our first year and are committed to delivering a world-class experience at Ingliston.

“Whether it’s vintage classic cars taking to the Ingliston track or prestige and performance cars on display, the festival offers something spectacular for the whole family to see.”

Vehicles on display included a Peel P50 car, classic MGs, and a vintage Lotus.

The Ingliston Revival Festival also teamed up with The Jim Clark Trust as its charitable partner.

Jim Clark was instrumental to the launch of Ingliston Racing Circuit in 1965 and was a major sponsor of the sport before his death in 1968.

The Trust was formed by his parents in 1978 and representatives from the charity also attended the festival.