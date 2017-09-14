FIFA 18: Hearts player ratings revealed

It’s always a major talking point, but the new FIFA 18 player ratings have began to surface after the demo was released.

And the new game certainly provides major talking points for Hearts fans after the player ratings for players were revealed by EA Sports via Talking Baws.

The popular video game has revealed the ratings of 18 players in the Hearts squad, with two of the top three players in the squad being defenders.

Hearts captain, Christophe Berra has the highest rating of the squad with a rating of 72. Aaron Hughes comes in next with a 71 overall score, tied with striker Kyle Lafferty.

Isma Gonçalves is one below with a rating of 70, with Arnaud Djoum rounding off the top five at Tynecastle with a FIFA rating of 69.

Interestingly Jamie Walker’s rating has not been revealed, so it remains to be seen if he will be rated as the top asset in the team.

Malaury Martin has a rating of 69 in the demo version according to the ratings from EA Sports, a higher rating than John McGinn of Hibs, who is rated at 66.

Manuel Milinkovic (on loan from Foggia) has the lowest rating of the squad so far with 59. On loan Man City full-back Ashley Smith-Brown is rated 63.

Across the teams in Scotland, Portuguese defender Bruno Alves has the highest rating with 78, one higher than Celtic ace Scott Sinclair with Celtic captain Scott Brown rated at 76, just ahead of team-mates Leigh Griffiths, Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong with 74.

The highest-rated Hibs player is Steven Whittaker at 70.