FIFA 18: Hibs players ratings revealed

The FIFA 18 demo has revealed the ratings for Hibs players ahead of the launch of the new game.

While it is a welcome return to the game for Hibs fans (with only the Scottish Premiership included in the game, meaning Hibs did not feature during the Championship era), the ratings for some of the squad may leave some Hibs fans slightly perplexed.

John McGinn, who won the Championship player of the year last season, has a rating of just 66 and is not the highest-rated player in the 16 Hibs players revealed so far, according to EA Sports and revealed by Talking Baws.

That accolade falls to new summer recruit Steven Whittaker, who is rated at 70.

Efe Ambrose and Danny Swanson prop up the top three with a rating of 69 with Liam Fontaine and Brandon Barker, on loan from Man City, making up the top five with ratings of 68.

Simon Murray, who has already scored ten goals for the club this season, has a lowly rating of 62.

He is joined by Lewis Stevenson and Vykintas Slivka as the lowest rated Hibs players on the game, with all rated at 62.

A bone of contention for many Hibs fans will be the fact that Hearts midfielder Malaury Martin has a higher rating than many of the Hibs players, with the out-of-favour Frenchman rated at 69.

Fans favourite Marvin Bartley has not yet had his ranking revealed, Scottish Cup hero David Gray has a rating of 63, with fellow Hampden hero Anthony Stokes having a rating of 66.