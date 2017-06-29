Fire safety review still ongoing in Edinburgh

29 of 32 local authorities have finalised reviews into fire cladding, but Edinburgh is one of three still to finalise a review.

The majority of local authorities have reported that cladding has not been used on any privately owned high-rise domestic buildings, however, Edinburgh and Glasgow are completing their investigations informing a safety review group that such a process may take time due to the numbers involved.

The Ministerial working group also heard that the cladding found on a halls of residence in Edinburgh is being removed as a precaution.

Officials are understood to be keeping in close contact with the City of Edinburgh Council and Edinburgh Napier University to understand more fully the reasons behind why this material was used.

Those that had completed their review confirmed that no Scottish local-authority owned school buildings above 18 metres have the type of cladding reported to have been used on the Grenfell tower.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service provided a briefing on their work and said an additional 300 operational assurance visits have been carried out since the Grenfell Tower fire, and 230 additional home fire safety visits to residents in high-rise buildings.

Cabinet Secretary for Communities, Social Security and Equalities Angela Constance said: “While we continue to be confident that we have stringent building and fire safety regulations which contribute to keeping people safe, following the tragic events at Grenfell Tower it is imperative that we undertake a thorough and critical review of our regulations.

“The group today agreed to continue with the evidence led approach that has been followed since the Grenfell Tragedy. This has meant the initial priority focus was on high-rise domestic properties, then on other priority areas including schools and hospitals.

“We will continue to prioritise and are now looking at the next areas of focus which will be any high-rise properties where people sleep overnight that have not already been captured by local authority’s initial investigations. We’ll also look at other properties where there are expected to be vulnerable people living.

“I’d like to thank all local authorities, the fire and rescue service, housing associations and numerous other building owners across Scotland who are working extremely hard at the moment to reassure the public about the safety of their buildings.

“We’ll continue this partnership to ensure collectively we are doing our utmost to reassure members of the public of the safety of Scotland’s buildings.”