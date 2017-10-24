Fire service on the scene at Slateford Road flat fire

Emergency services are on the scene at Slateford Road following a flat fire.

The road has been closed with buses being diverted via Chesser Avenue, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace eastbound only until further notice.

The number 34, 4, 300, and 44 have all been affected.

It is understood a building near Rovertson Avenue is on fire. Traffic is being diverted away from the area as services tackle the blaze.

Eyewitnesses have reported that no smoke is visible, and that the fire is thought to be just past the Grays Mill pub.

Evening News reporter Florence Snead was passing the scene as she travelled into the city centre.

Picture; @florencesneadEN

She said: “You could see the blue lights from quite far off and the area had been cordoned off.

“There wasn’t any visible smoke and as the road had been closed the scene was relatively quiet.

“I think the fire had been put out by the time I got there.

“I could see a fireman leaning out of an upstairs window so it looks like the blaze may have started on an upper storey.

“It must have been a bit of a scary start to the morning - I hope everyone is alright.”

There are long delays both ways on Calder Road, Gorgie Road, Dalry Road and Longstone, Balgreen, Craiglockhart, Shandon, Chesser areas.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.