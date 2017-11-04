Fire service rush to Ferry Road blaze in Edinburgh

Have your say

Fire engines are on the scene after a blaze broke out in the north of the city this morning.

Rescue crews from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed to Ferry Road in the north of the Capital to attend a fire in a ground floor flat near the BP petrol station around 09:06am today.

The fire broke out on Ferry Road: Picture: Pavils Vorobjovs

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed: “Three appliances and one height appliance, involving 16 firefighters from McDonald Road and Crewe Toll fire stations attended.

“Two persons were removed from the property by firefighters and have been taken to hospital.

“The fire service are currently still in attendance making the property safe.”

