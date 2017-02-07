‘Firearms and drugs’ seized in further dawn raids in Capital

Police in Edinburgh have charged three more people under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Edinburgh as part of the ongoing Operation Eagle.

Officers in the Capital carried out intelligence-led searches of two properties in Glendevon Avenue on Monday February 6, where they recovered £33,000 worth of cocaine.

A conductive electrical device, air weapon and incapacitant spray were also seized during the activity and a 44-year-old man was arrested along with two women aged 42 and 18.

All three are scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 8th February charged with drugs and firearms offences.

Detective Inspector Alan O’Brien from Edinburgh’s Proactive Unit said: “Following the successful launch of Operation Eagle last week, we have acted on more intelligence from the public and seized a sizeable quantity of cocaine along with various dangerous weapons.

“Our communities continue to make it clear that they will not tolerate drug crime in their area and are regularly providing us with vital information that can bring those responsible to justice.

“Operation Eagle is committed to tackling drugs offences of any nature and if you wish to report any ongoing criminality in your area please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”