Firefighters attacked while on call at Midlothian blaze

TWO firefighters were attacked while responding to a blaze in Midlothian.

Police have launched an investigation after two firefighters were assaulted while they were responding to reports of a fire in nearby woodland at around 8.40pm on Friday at Lawfield Farm near Dalkeith.

A group of youths were seen in the area at the time and police are urging anyone who has information to get in touch.

READ MORE: Fire service rush to Ferry Road blaze in Edinburgh

Inspector Neil Mitchell said: “It is extremely disappointing that colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been assaulted whilst attending an emergency call.

“It is totally unacceptable to attack emergency service workers who are there to protect and support our communities when in need.

“I would urge anyone who has information to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4036 of November 3 or Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: Ambulance crew attacked with wine bottle while on 999 call

“Our investigations into this incident are ongoing and such attacks on emergency services will not be tolerated.”