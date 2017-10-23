Fireworks worth £1,500 found abandoned in wheelie bin

Illegal fireworks worth more than £1,500, including three feet long rockets, have been found abandoned in a wheelie bin on a Midlothian industrial estate.

Officers from the trade standards agency were involved after police were called out to Dalhousie estate, near Newtongrange, when a member of the public reported flytipping.

Midlothian’s cabinet member for trading standards, Councillor Russell Imrie said: “Police removed a crate and a wheelie bin packed full of pretty serious fireworks that are now illegal for retailers to store and sell.

“If they had been found and set off by local children, I dread to think what could have happened in the wrong hands, certainly there was potential for injuries.”

Since July 2017 after a five year ‘phasing out’ period, registered retailers can no longer sell or store fireworks with the British Standard mark BS7114.

Trading standards officers believe the fireworks were probably dumped by a shop keeper outwith Midlothian who didn’t want to pay for the fireworks to be disposed of safely.

Cllr Imrie added: “Our officers are working hard to keep illegal fireworks out of the wrong hands. We’ve heard tales of people being offered fireworks as prizes on social media sites.

“If anyone is offered fireworks on this basis then please don’t accept them.

“Remember, a legally sold firework will always carry the CE mark of conformity. If it doesn’t then don’t buy it. Instead contact our trading standards team on 0131 271 3549.”

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, Local Area Commander for Midlothian said: “Fireworks have the potential to be extremely dangerous if used or stored inappropriately and illegal fireworks that do not meet British safety standards amplify that risk considerably.

“As a result of this joint activity, a significant quantity of illegal fireworks were recovered in an area, where young people could have easily accessed them and this is totally unacceptable.

“We are continuing with our inquiries to identify whoever is responsible for dumping these items and anyone with information can contact us via 101.”

The picture shows trading standards manager Stephen Thomson with just some of the illegal fireworks.