First line of new Rebus novel revealed

The first line of the new Rebus book by Ian Rankin has been revealed ahead of its publication on November 3rd.

‘Rather be the Devil’ is the 21st novel in the popular detective series set in Edinburgh.

The novel sees Rebus investigating an unsolved case that has always preyed on his mind as new players enter the scene in the Capital.

However, with the launch of the book just over three weeks away, the first teaser has been released, and if the first line is anything to go by, it is clear that it is the same, calculating Rebus we all know and love.

The first line is as follows;

“Rebus placed his knife and fork on the empty plate, then leaned back in his chair, studying the other diners in the restaurant.

‘Someone was murdered here, you know,’ he announced. “