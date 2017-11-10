First look: Inside Gaucho restaurant on St Andrew Square

Have your say

The Evening News has been given a first look inside the flagship Gaucho store coming to St Andrew Square this month.

The flagship restaurant and bar is officially opening its doors mid-November.

Edinburgh restaurant-goers can enjoy Gaucho’s famous steaks and a selection of dishes – such as haggis empanadas - made using locally sourced Scottish produce.

The restaurant will offer more than 200 exclusive Argentinian wines, alongside a wide range of Scottish whiskies, gins and an extensive cocktail menu.

The launch of the Edinburgh restaurant will also be a homecoming of sorts for Group Executive Chef – Jamie Robertson – originally from Bonnyrigg,

There will be over 200 exclusive wines

Commenting on the new Edinburgh restaurant he said: Being from Bonnyrigg, this is something of a homecoming for me.

“I’m enjoying the opportunity to create exclusive dishes for our new Edinburgh restaurant that celebrate and fuse the provenance of Argentinian beef with Scotland’s enviable natural larder.

“If there’s one thing Scots know, it’s good beef, so I’m looking forward to bringing Gaucho’s world-famous menu back to a home crowd.”

Tracey Matthews, Group Chief Operating Officer at Gaucho said: “Right in the heart of Scotland’s cosmopolitan capital, the iconic St Andrew Square provides an ideal location for Gaucho to open our flagship Scottish restaurant and bar.

“Edinburgh’s food and drink scene is flourishing and we see Gaucho making a significant contribution to this”