First look: Pizza Express Queensferry Street receives stylish makeover

PizzaExpress in Queensferry Street, Edinburgh, reopens today with a stylish new look.

The transformed restaurant, in the heart of the city’s busy West End, draws heavy inspiration from the Edinburgh’s inventor and pioneer of the telephone, Alexander Graham Bell.

Artwork reflects Bell’s contribution through photographs, contemporary illustrations and vintage telephone posters. Displayed on the walls are retro-style trim and rotary telephones.

The new décor has timber wall panelling, new booth seating and copper pendant lighting, achieving an inviting and sophisticated look.

Wooden panels enhance the front of the pizzaiola kitchen and there’s a welcoming new bar area at the front of the restaurant.

Restaurant Manager Jas Milne said: “We are incredibly excited to be relaunching our newly transformed restaurant in Queensferry Street, Edinburgh, and can’t wait to invite new guests and regulars inside to see the changes.”

A new menu has just been launched, with items including traditional Sicilian recipes, comforting Autumnal dishes and more gluten-free dishes.

The new menu includes Caponata Romana, a vegetarian pizza featuring the flavours of a traditional Sicilian aubergine stew; and Campana Romana, inspired by the simplicity of Italian flavour combinations, with a recipe that combines pork and fennel sausage.

And in a celebration of all things Italian, PizzaExpress is introducing a new Starter - Nduja Arancini, a traditional Italian streetfood snack of crispy risotto balls with a melty cheese interior and a hint of punchy spice from the Calabrian ‘nduja sausage.