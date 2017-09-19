First look: plans for cycling network at Picardy Place

Plans for works at Picardy Place in Edinburgh are set to go in front of the public on Saturday.

Developers say the proposed works would improve pedestrian, cycle and vehicle movement.

The plans alter the layout of Picardy Place by providing a major public transport interchange.

They claim the revised road layout would encourage lower speeds and greater road safety, whilst helping to improve the flow of traffic to the area.

The design also create routes that are suitable for less confident cyclists.

The proposals, together with the current Leith Street works, are set to prepare the area for future development and facilitate the £1 billion Edinburgh St James scheme.

TH Real Estate and Laing O’Rourke have been contracted by City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Government to deliver the programme.

Commenting on the works programme, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council, said: “The reconfiguration of Picardy Place is a crucial part of improving what is a key gateway to Edinburgh, regenerating the east end of the city centre and future-proofing the site for future development.

“I’m pleased that the designs have been updated and improved to reflect feedback received from cycle and other interest groups, and that they now pay much closer attention to the needs of all road users, however they may be travelling.

“The project is being planned and managed very much with the ongoing redevelopment of Edinburgh St James and Leith Street in mind, ensuring that works are integrated wherever possible and that any disruption is kept to an absolute minimum.”

Martin Perry, Director of Development, TH Real Estate, added: “Working alongside Laing O’Rourke for the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Government, we are confident the delivery of proposals at Picardy Place would enhance the area and pave the way for future development around the site. The new road layout would complement improvements to Leith Street, and make it a safer, more attractive area for pedestrians and cyclists. This is an exciting time for Edinburgh as we work towards transforming the east end of the city.”

Further information will be available at the public information session, which will take place at Valvona & Crolla VinCaffè, 11 Multrees Walk, on Saturday 23 September between 10am – 4pm.