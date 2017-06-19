First look: The Ivy in Edinburgh

Fine dining brand The Ivy Group have released an artist illustration of how their first Scottish restaurant will look when it launches in Edinburgh this autumn.

The new dining venue, which will be known as The Ivy on The Square, will be located in the capital’s popular St Andrew Square.

Judging by the new artwork, the restaurant will have The Ivy Group’s signature sophisticated style with chic leather furniture and an art deco theme.

The bespoke artwork, created by Adam Ellis and inspired by the surroundings and location, will have bold colours and complement the restaurant’s Arancia Onyx bar with pendant lighting, antique bronze mirrors, marble floor tiles and a mixture of burnt orange leather banquettes and bar stools.

All creating a stylish, yet laid-back atmosphere.

The group said that its new eatery will offer all-day dining, seven days a week, with approximately 130 seats, alongside a bar and mezzanine terrace.

The artist’s impression of how the new Edinburgh restaurant will look. Illustration: The Ivy Group The restaurant group said its evening menus will be “affordable”, and will incorporate an “eclectic mix of British ingredients, comforting Ivy classics, and international dishes”.

Though hugely popular across all of its sites in London, where guests are often expected to wait months for a dinner reservation, several tables at the Edinburgh restaurant will be kept free to ensure that local walk in diners will be given the chance to sample some of the brand’s famous fare.