First pictures: Kezia Dugdale in I’m a Celeb jungle outfit

The first pictures have emerged of former Scottish Labour Leader Kezia Dugdale in her I’m a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here attire.

The MSP has been criticised for neglecting her duties to her constituents during her three-week stint on the programme.

Kezia Dugdale is set to appear in I'm a Celeb. Picture; Shutterstock

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: I don’t know what Kezia Dugdale’s motives are

It was reported on Saturday morning that the Lothians MSP is to appear on the ITV show, having been drafted in as a last minute call up.

Neil Findlay said her decision to head to Australia to take part in the reality TV show demeans politics.

Her successor as Scottish Labour leader, Richard Leonard, has confirmed the party’s MSPs are to consider whether to suspend her for going to the jungle.

READ MORE: Kezia Dugdale set to keep ‘a portion’ of I’m A Celebrity fee

It was reported yesterday that she could be set to keep part of her fee from appearing on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here after removing a pledge from her reigster of interests.

The Lothian MSP has removed a pledge that she will donate “any and all” money earned from outside interests to charity.