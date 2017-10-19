Five Edinburgh and Lothians gins to try on International Gin and Tonic Day

GIN has grown in popularity over recent years.

For those who aren’t convinced by the spirit, today is the perfect opportunity try the tipple - as it is International Gin and Tonic Day.

David Wilkinson (Head Distiller) at Edinburgh Gin in their new distillery at The Biscuit Factory , Edinburgh .

To mark the occasion, take a look at five Edinburgh and Lothian-based gin producers to try.

NB GIN

Made using only eight botanicals, NB claims that it only needs those eight to create a classic gin.

Judging by the response they’ve received since their creation - they won a silver medal at the Gin Masters awards at the first time of asking - it certainly looks like they are doing something right.

Marcus Pickering and Matthew Gammell of Pickering's Gin

The East Lothian producer claims that no matter the demand for their product, they will only ever produce small batches to ensure their gin is as perfect as they can make it and remains hand-crafted.

FIRKIN GIN

Gleann Mor Whiskey Company, which is better known for its excellent range of independently bottled whiskies has decided to create its own spirit, the wonderfully rick Firkin Gin.

Combining their London-style gin - created using several botanicals including Macedonian juniper, coriander seed and Italian orris root - with whiskey style maturation, the gin is ‘rested’ in American oak casks to give it that wonderful golden colour and rich, creamy vanilla tones.

EDINBURGH GIN

Edinburgh Gin is another small batch gin distillery that is aiming to put Edinburgh back on the gin producing map.

Nestled below the stairs of Rutland Place in the capital, sits their gin distillery. Priding themselves on creating a taste of Edinburgh, the company’s myriad gins are as varied as they are excellent (we recommend the Edinburgh Cannonball bottled at 57.2% abv).

You can book a tour of the distillery itself and even make your own gin.

PICKERING’S GIN

Edinburgh’s first gin distillery in 150 years has a lot to live up to, but with a great location - Summerhall Distillery - it already looks well on its way to making its mark.

Perhaps the best weapon in Pickering’s arsenal is their 60-year-old original Bombay recipe which has been tweaked and perfected for the modern palate.

Should you be interested, you can visit the distillery in Edinburgh with guided tours and tastings also available on certain days.

DAFFY’S GIN

Daffy’s is named after the ‘Goddess of Gin’ and is created using the finest French grain spirit, distilled on an ancient copper pot whiskey still.

Interestingly, Daffy’s mixes classic ingredients such as juniper, coriander seeds, cassia bark with newer botanicals like Lebanese mint and rare varieties of lemon, so it’s perfect for those who like their classics with a modern twist.