Five people charged with shining laser pen at aircraft

Five people have been charged after a laser pen was shone at an aircraft landing at Edinburgh airport.

Officers in the Drylaw area of the city noticed a green light emanating from Marine Drive around midnight on Friday evening.

Inquiries were carried out with Edinburgh airport who confirmed a pilot reported a laser pen incident during the aeroplane’s descent.

The occupants of two vehicles within Marine Drive were detained and arrested in connection with this offence.

A 16-year-old male and four females aged 16, 17, 19 and 22 will all appear in court at a later date.

Chief Inspector Mark Rennie said: “The use of laser pens to distract or obscure the vision of a pilot is an extremely serious offence, which can have very serious consequences.

“We regularly patrol roads below approach routes to deter offenders and respond quickly to any notifications from pilots.

“Anyone found committing this offence will be arrested and charged.”

