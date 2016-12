Emergency services have been notified of a five vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the Forth Road Bridge.

Police received the report at 11:36am. The crash involves two cars, two vans and a lorry.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured.

One lane of the bridge has been blocked as a result of the incident, however, the bridge remains open.

Emergency services are in attendance.