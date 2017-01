Emergency services are in attendance at Edinburgh airport after a commercial flight was forced to make an emergency landing.

The Flybe service, from Exeter, landed just before 2pm due to problems with its wheels.

None of the passengers on board were injured.

The flight was due to arrive at 14:05 but arrived at 13:43

