Flight of the Conchords gig set for Glasgow

Have your say

Grammy Award-winning folk comedy duo Flight of the Conchords (aka Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie) are set for a gig in Glasgow

The tour will come to The SSE Hydro, Glasgow on 26 March 2018.

Tickets will go on sale 10am, Friday 27 October priced £28.40 - £62.45 (inc. admin fee) and will be available from www.thessehydro.com or 0844 395 4000.

The tour will be part of the Flight of the Conchords sing Flight of the Conchords Tour,” and marks their first UK headlining tour in over 7 years.

As well as some of the classics from the hit show on HBO, Jemaine and Bret will showcase new material at these shows.

The Glasgow leg of the tour will be the only Scottish show.

The pair have played at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival at The Cave winning the Mervyn Stutter Spirit of the Fringe Award.

They returned to Edinburgh in 2003 and again performed at the Fringe.