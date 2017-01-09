Flybe move creates host of new destinations available from Edinburgh Airport

Scottish travellers can now book flights to a host of international destinations, such as Johannesburg, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Dubai thanks to closer cooperation between Virgin Atlantic and Flybe.

From today customers will be able to book tickets to travel from Edinburgh and Aberdeen with Flybe, and connect onto Virgin Atlantic flights at London Heathrow.

The new Flybe codeshare flights to London Heathrow will operate from 26th March– offering four services per day from Edinburgh Airport.

The agreement will mean customers can seamlessly connect between Flybe and Virgin Atlantic with a single check in and bag drop. It will also open up a number of new destinations for Scottish travellers, and help boost inbound tourism and investment.

New destinations on offer from Edinburgh via London Heathrow include

· Los Angeles from £498 return

· San Francisco from £498 return

· Boston from £398 return

· Washington from £418 return

· Hong Kong from £445 return

Erik Varwijk, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Virgin Atlantic commented: “Our partnership with Flybe will bring the world a little closer to Scotland with exciting new Virgin Atlantic destinations available across the US, Asia, and Africa. The extended codeshare agreement builds on the partnership we announced last year which has proved popular with customers across the UK.

“We look forward to offering easy connections to some of our most popular destinations such as the US cities of San Francisco and Boston, as well as helping to boost business and investment with access to major hubs such as Hong Kong and Dubai.”

Vincent Hodder, Flybe’s Chief Revenue Officer, adds: “Flybe is especially delighted that this extension of our valued codeshare partnership with Virgin will enable us to better serve Scottish travellers and global visitors, further realising our ambition of being a ‘One Stop to the World’ for the UK regions. We greatly look forward to cementing our commitment to Scotland and welcoming even more Virgin passengers on board our new Heathrow flights from Aberdeen and Edinburgh when they start at the end of March.”

Virgin Atlantic offers flights from London Heathrow to: Atlanta, Boston, Delhi, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Lagos, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai and Washington.