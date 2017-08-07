Forget Miami, Irvine Welsh names Silverknowes as ‘best beach’

Author Irvine Welsh has said that his favourite beach remains Silverknowes despite living 5 minutes from Miami Beach.

Fondly looking back on the times he spent on the beach, and the nostalgia of things such as the Seashell Cafe made it the best beach for him despite at first glance the beach beingn ‘an ugly, gale-battered scrabble of rocks that hugs the Forth Estuary on its sludgy journey out to the cold, unforgiving North Sea.’

Writing in the Guardian he said: To a kid, Silverknowes beach was simply an unbridled treat.

“This was enhanced exponentially if you had money for an ice-cream cone from the solitary retail outlet along the winding expanse of the esplanade.”

Silverknowes will always be the strand extraordinaire for me.