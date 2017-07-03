Former stock car racer jailed for 7 years after raping two women

A former stock car racer was jailed for seven years on Monday after raping two women during a catalogue of violence against three victims.

Shane Ramsay attacked his first female victim when he was aged 15 forcing his way into a bathroom and butting her on the head.

Ramsay, 21, went on to repeatedly rape two women at an address in his home town of Gorebridge, in Midlothian.

One woman told the High Court in Edinburgh that she was “covered in blood” and “felt horrible” after he had sex with her when she had told him she did not want to.

She said she had told him that she was not feeling well so she did not have to have sex with him. She said that during the subsequent sex assault she felt “dirty”.

Ramsay had denied a string of offences at an earlier trial but was found guilty of two charges of rape committed in 2014 and last year and three assaults carried out between 2011 and last year.

One woman was grabbed by the hair and had her head struck off a wall. Ramsay also held a knife to her neck and repeatedly hit her on the leg with a fishing rod. He also kicked the victim while she was holding a baby boy.

Another was pushed against a door and bitten on the head and body. She was also butted, punched and pulled by the hair.

A judge told Ramsay that he had been convicted of “a significant catalogue” of violence against three women including the repeated rape of two of them.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby said: “Despite the jury’s verdict you continue to maintain your innocence.” Ramspay had told the author of a background report on him that it was “all lies”.

The judge said he accepted that Ramsay had now shown some insight into his problem of anger management.

Lord Boyd also ordered that Ramsay be under supervision for a further two years and told the rapist he would be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Defence counsel Shelagh McCall QC said there was a prospect of rehabilitation for Ramsay.

She told the court that Ramsay had identified that he had an issue that required to be addressed to do with his temper and aggressive behaviour.

She said that Ramsay has attended classes at Polmont young offenders’ institution over anger management.