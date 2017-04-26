Former youth scout in court over historic sex abuse charges

A former youth football scout has appeared in court accused of historical sex abuse charges.

Harry Dunn, 84, is facing one allegation of assault and sodomy and a second charge of assault and attempted sodomy.

Dunn, from Edinburgh, appeared in private at the capital’s sheriff court on Wednesday where he entered no plea. A date for Dunn’s next appearance at court has not been decided as yet.

The pensioner, who was arrested by police officers in March, was released on bail and the case was continued for further examination.

It is believed Dunn worked for Rangers, Liverpool and Chelsea during his scouting career.

Police Scotland joined forces across the UK last year in launching an investigation after allegations of historical abuse in football were made public.

The SFA has also set up an independent review into the allegations.

