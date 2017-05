The Forth Road Bridge is blocked Northbound due to a road traffic accident.

It has been reported that the incident involved a HGV and a car.

Traffic is building up on the approach to the bridge as a result of the incident.

Recovery is in progress.

Commuters have been warned to expect delays as a result of the incident.

All lanes are restricted Northbound for up to 60 minutes.

Police and ambulance services are on the scene.

Traffic is slow in both directions.