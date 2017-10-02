Forth Road Bridge closed due to high winds

Have your say

The Forth Bridge has been closed to cyclists and pedestrians.

High winds have closed the bridge, however a free shuttle service is in operation for those still attempting to use the crossing.

The winds have had an impact on travel across the city, but not on the new Queensferry Crossing.

The new bridge across the Forth has been fitted with 3.5m-high wind barrier to break up and deflect gusts of wind.