Fraudsters offer fake jewellery for petrol money

Fraudsters offering fake gold jewellery in return for petrol money are being hunted by detectives.

Police said seven incidents – mostly unsuccessful – had taken place in the city between Tuesday and Thursday.

The group of mainly men – and occasionally one woman – have been claiming to have just arrived in Scotland and need money for fuel. They have offered fake gold jewellery or future payment in return.

The suspects are believed to be of Asian appearance and in their 30-40s. The suspects were driving a white or silver car at the time of the offences.

Inspector David Robertson of West End Police Station said: “We have had seven incidents of a similar nature over the last three days. In all cases, the suspects have approached people from a car and have offered jewellery as a collateral.”

The incidents have occurred in: Cramond Road North around 3.30pm on Tuesday; Corstorphine Road around 7.30pm on Tuesday; Bo’ness Road around 4pm on Tuesday; Dreghorn Junction around 3.30pm on Wednesday; Craighouse Road around 7.10pm on Wednesday; George Street around 3.20pm on Thursday; and London Road between 7-8pm on Thursday.