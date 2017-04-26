Free cash anyone? Barclays handing out money from coffee van

Barclay’s coffee van is coming to Edinburgh on Friday - and giving out free money who whoever buys a coffee and a croissant.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Food AND 7 pounds! Picture: PA

The small blue van was in London’s Covent Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be in Manchester on Thursday before venturing north of the border.

The van is offering customers coffee and a pastry for £3, giving them back £7 in change.

In other words, customers will have to spend £3 but they’ll get their breakfast and £7 for free.

Catherine McGrath of Barclays said: “We’re looking forward to brightening up commuters’ mornings – sending the van across the UK to show that some deals are good enough to be true.”

The breakfest deal from the #cashback coffee van mirrors the Barclays Blue Rewards offering, which gives customers a minimum £7 loyalty reward each month.

It comes as research reveals that Britons are losing out on £520 a year in missed deals as they fear there could be a hidden catch.

The Blue Rewards scheme originally launched in 2015 but is awaiting to new and existing customers.

The van will be based at 63A Cockburn St in the Old Town between 8am and 10am on Friday.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland