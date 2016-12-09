Free night bus for Hogmanay party-goers

A free Hogmanay NightBus Service is being put into operation to get revellers home after Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

The free Hogmanay NightBus Services will run for the 75,000 revellers enjoying the Street Party, Concert in the Gardens and the Old Town Ceilidh on 31 December.

The service, provided by Lothian Buses and supported by Diageo and the City of Edinburgh Council, will operate from 00:20am to 04:00am on Sunday 1 January from the city centre to a range of destinations. Councillor Richard Lewis, Edinburgh’s Festivals and Events Champion, said: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is the busiest night of the year in the city centre. After helping 75,000 people to see in the bells in spectacular style at our official celebrations, we want to help them get home safely. We are thankful for the support of Lothian Buses, Edinburgh Trams and Diageo who will make sure this happens.”

Nigel Serafini, Commercial Director at Lothian Buses, said “We are delighted to once again be providing free Hogmanay Nightbuses in partnership with Diageo and The City of Edinburgh Council and we would encourage all customers to plan their festive travel in advance at lothianbuses.co.uk.”

Alan Thomson, Director of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said “Each year the free Hogmanay NightBus services help over 18,000 revellers home safely after the bells, making sure that those seeing in the New Year at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay events and at celebrations across the city have the perfect start to 2017.”

In a new partnership with Edinburgh Trams, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay party goers will be able to use, for the first time, Free Hogmanay Tram Services operating from midnight on 31st December and into New Year’s Day, helping revellers home safely after the world famous celebrations.