Free sports classes to help tackle obesity in Edinburgh kids

Edinburgh Leisure is running free summer sports classes in a bid to tackle childhood obesity.

Around 40 per cent of children from the most deprived parts of the Capital are overweight of obese.

Health bosses will offer children from all backgrounds the chance to take part in sports this summer. A ‘summer soccer camp’ for four to 11-year-olds will take place at Jack Kane Centre between July 24 and July 27.

Every Wednesday between July 5 and August 9, Sports in the Park will be open to children age seven to 12, with a free fitness bootcamp for parents taking place.

Jane Kane Centre will offer a mult-sports camp for six to 12-year-olds from July 24 till July 28 and Meggetland will run Saturday night football every between June 24 tand August 12.

A spokeswoman from Edinburgh Leisure said: “40 per cent of children in the most deprived areas were overweight or obese in the last year, compared to 27 per cent living in more affluent areas, Edinburgh Leisure is launching a range of free summer activities to encourage children to get active.