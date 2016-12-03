Fresh appeal over fatal A1 taxi collision

Police officers investigating a fatal road collision on the A1 last weekend are appealing for information

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

72-year-old John Nisbet from Edinburgh sadly passed away after his taxi was involved in a collision with a Peugeot Boxer van on Sunday, November 27th.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway between the Old Craighall and Wallyford Junctions and took place around 12.30am.

Investigating officers are keen to trace the person or persons who used the taxi shortly before the collision took place.

At this stage of inquiry, it is likely that they entered the vehicle in Edinburgh at around midnight and were then taken to an address in the Wallyford area around 30 minutes later.

Sergeant Roger Park of the Road Policing Unit said: “We continue to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding John’s death and our condolences remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“As part of our inquiries, we’re very keen to trace the person or persons who used this taxi shortly before the collision itself.

“I want to stress that they are not in any trouble whatsoever, but we believe that they may have information which can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or, alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.