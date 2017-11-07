Fresh appeal to track down man missing for 25 years

POLICE have issued a fresh appeal for information as part of a renewed bid to trace a man who vanished nearly 25 years ago after abandoning his car near to the Forth Road Bridge.

Inquiries have been ongoing ever since 1993 when Peter McGuire, then aged 21, went missing from his home in High Valleyfield, Fife, on January 27.

Peter McGuire when he was 21. Picture: contributed

Mr McGuire was seen later that day leaving Carnegie swimming pool in Dunfermline and his car was later recovered next to the Forth Road Bridge.

However, despite an extensive investigation there have been no further sightings or information about his whereabouts since.

In November 2016, information was received that a man using Mr McGuire’s name and date of birth had been living rough in the Hastings area of England.

This information was progressed by officers from Police Scotland’s Fife Division and, as a result of these inquiries, it was established that the man had moved on and could now be in the west London area.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr McGuire’s family appealed for him to get in touch and that they worried about him “every day”.

They said: “Peter you are a big part of our lives that is missing and the pain of that has never gone away.

“We all love you so much and worry about you every day. Please Peter find it in yourself to get in touch.

“It would be a blessing to hear from you. We would love for you to be a part of our lives again in any way you choose, your terms, your pace, one step at a time.

“We are here for you, our doors will always be open for you. God bless you Peter and know that you are loved by us all so very much.”

Police are renewing their efforts to track down Mr McGuire and yesterday released two images in the hope it could help.

One is a photograph of Mr McGuire dating back to 1992, and the other a digital image created by Police Scotland of what he could look like today.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, from Dunfermline CID, said: “At this time, we do not know if the male down south is indeed the Peter McGuire who went missing from High Valleyfield almost 25 years ago, however he provided information which suggested knowledge of Peter’s circumstances.

“As such we are conducting a thorough investigation and liaising with our colleagues at the relevant police forces to try and identify and speak to this individual. Members of the public who live in any of the locations currently involved in this inquiry and who believe they have useful information are asked to contact police immediately, particularly those living and working within the homeless networks.

“We would also ask that if Peter McGuire becomes aware of this appeal then he comes forward to speak with us.

“I would like to stress that our priority is confirming if Peter is safe and well and we will not disclose his whereabouts to any other person against his wishes.”

Anyone with information about Mr McGuire or his whereabouts should contact Dunfermline Police Station via 101.