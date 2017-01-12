Friday 13: Scotland’s unluckiest animals seek new home after years in shelter care

The Scottish SPCA is seeking new homes this Friday 13 for some of their animals whom have been in the charity’s care for more than 3 years.

Pandora desperately needs a new home. Picture; contributed

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has a large number of animals who are still looking for their new forever homes.

Superintendent Sharon Comrie said, “We’ve got lots of lovely animals looking for their second chance.

“Unfortunately in some cases they’ve been with us for a long period of time and we’re desperate to find them a family who can appreciate what wonderful pets they are.

“Buster is a staffie in Balerno who’s been in our care for nearly two years. He’s typical for his breed – always looking to play and have a cuddle.

Could you rehome Snowflake? Contributed image

“It’s not just dogs that we struggle to rehome though, Snowflake has been with us for 3 years and 2 months. She came to us as a juvenile cornsnake and has become almost fully grown in our care.

“Then we have the smaller animals like Pandora the Gerbil. She’s been with us for 9 months which is quite unusual and we know she’d make a great addition to the right family.

“All of these animals will make fantastic family pets, it’s just making sure people know they’re here. We’d love to buck the “unlucky” trend of Friday 13th and find these guys a loving new home.”

Anyone who can offer Buster, Pandora, or Snowflake a new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s Helpline on 03000 999 999. To find more information about other animals in the charity’s care you can visit their website.