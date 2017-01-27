Funeral held for footballer Shaun Woodburn

TRIBUTES were paid to former Bonnyrigg Rose footballer Shaun Woodburn today as mourners gathered in the Capital to pay their respects at his funeral.

It was standing room only at Warriston Crematorium as hundreds turned out to say a final goodbye following the 30-year-old’s death on New Year’s Day.

Shaun Woodburn

At the service, which got under way at 3pm, mourners heard how Shaun was a “true gentleman” and a “loving family man”.

In a statement read out by a family friend, his partner Nicole said Shaun “was the best partner any girl could wish for”.

She said: “I can’t say just how proud I am of Shaun’s life and all his achievements.

“I don’t think I’d be the person I am today without Shaun - I have a lot to thank him for.

“Shaun was my comfort - he was the best partner any girl could wish for.

“He was thoughtful, loyal, caring - he was so patient and understanding and most of all he was honest and wore his heart on his sleeve at all times. He was a true gentleman.”

A 16-year-old boy appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this month charged with Shaun’s murder.

His tragic death touched hearts across the Capital, with tributes flooding in from across the city.

In a statement released shortly after his death, Shaun’s family said: “Shaun was first and foremost a fantastic and loving dad, he was a great and caring son, brother, partner and friend.

“He was a hard-working young man, loved by all of his colleagues and had an honours degree in architectural engineering from Heriot Watt University.

“Shaun also had a passion for playing football and latterly with Bonnyrigg Rose only to give up to spend more time with his family.

“That was Shaun, a selfless, kind and loving young man who has had his life cut short in the most tragic of circumstances.”